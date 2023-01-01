Abstract

Given that non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is related to increased odds of suicidal ideation and suicide attempts, treating NSSI in veterans is a key treatment priority to help reduce suicide risk and increase quality of life. Treating NSSI can be difficult for clinicians and training in addressing NSSI can enhance therapist empathy and decrease negative attitudes. The current paper describes prevalence of and risk factors for NSSI in veterans and presents a Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)-informed approach for arriving at a functional understanding of NSSI in order to inform assessment and treatment. This DBT-informed approach is demonstrated with two case examples of veteran clients. While in many circumstances treatment of NSSI may be most effective in the context of full model DBT (i.e., individual therapy, group skills training, phone coaching, and therapist consultation team), many aspects of the functional approach discussed herein are not specific to DBT and could therefore be integrated into behavioral analyses and case formulations conducted within non-DBT therapeutic approaches. © 2023

