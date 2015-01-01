Abstract

Suicide is a significant social and public health problem (World Health Organization [WHO], 2021a). It is defined as self-directed injurious behaviour with an intent to die because of the behaviour.



Suicidal behavior ranges from suicidal ideation which refers to thoughts and cognitions about suicide, to the intent or planning of suicide, to non-fatal suicide attempts, and to a fatal suicide attempt and actual suicide (Van Orden et al., 2011).

The proportion and the rank of suicide as a cause of death varies greatly by age and has been identified as the leading cause of death among young people in South Africa (Kootbodein et al., 2020). Suicide and suicide attempts cause serious emotional, physical, and economic impacts (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2022b). South Africa urgently requires a strategy to set suicide prevention targets and reduce suicide rates. This paper identifies strategies to reduce suicidal behaviour in South Africa and proposes a framework for a national prevention program.

