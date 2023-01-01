|
Citation
Arun Prakash KS, Thangaraj K, Sanjeev K, Singh OG. Journal of Forensic Medicine Science and Law 2023; 32(1): 106-109.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Majority of the fatal railway cases are accidental in nature though there are cases of suicide and homicide. Though decapitation or transection of the body at thoraco-abdominal region is common in suicidal cases there can be cases with different patterns of injuries depending on peculiar body posture adopted at that time.
Language: en
Keywords
Head Injuries; Hesitation Cuts; Honour Killing; Railway Injuries; Second Autopsy