Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Majority of the fatal railway cases are accidental in nature though there are cases of suicide and homicide. Though decapitation or transection of the body at thoraco-abdominal region is common in suicidal cases there can be cases with different patterns of injuries depending on peculiar body posture adopted at that time.



DISCUSSION: When unusual pattern of injuries are present it becomes very difficult to give opinion about the manner of death. In sensitive cases and when proper history is not available it becomes very tough for the autopsy doctor to give his opinion. There is always a chance error leading to further chaos and miscarriage of justice. In the present case report we discussed about such an unusual death on a rail track.



CONCLUSION: Timely intervention by law and medical expert opinion based on scientific findings can prevent heinous social crime. © 2023, Medicolegal Association of Maharashtra. All rights reserved.

