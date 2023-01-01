SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Arun Prakash KS, Thangaraj K, Sanjeev K, Singh OG. Journal of Forensic Medicine Science and Law 2023; 32(1): 106-109.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Majority of the fatal railway cases are accidental in nature though there are cases of suicide and homicide. Though decapitation or transection of the body at thoraco-abdominal region is common in suicidal cases there can be cases with different patterns of injuries depending on peculiar body posture adopted at that time.

DISCUSSION: When unusual pattern of injuries are present it becomes very difficult to give opinion about the manner of death. In sensitive cases and when proper history is not available it becomes very tough for the autopsy doctor to give his opinion. There is always a chance error leading to further chaos and miscarriage of justice. In the present case report we discussed about such an unusual death on a rail track.

CONCLUSION: Timely intervention by law and medical expert opinion based on scientific findings can prevent heinous social crime. © 2023, Medicolegal Association of Maharashtra. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Head Injuries; Hesitation Cuts; Honour Killing; Railway Injuries; Second Autopsy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print