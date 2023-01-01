|
Al-Dajani N, Czyz EK, Eisenberg D, Zheng K, King CA. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: We examined whether meaningful subgroups of self-injurious behaviors (SIBs) would emerge within a pool of first-year college students already deemed at elevated risk. Participants: First-year undergraduates (N = 1,068) recruited in 2015-2018 Fall terms.
suicidal ideation; suicidal behavior; longitudinal; nonsuicidal self-injury; Latent profile analysis