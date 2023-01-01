Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We examined whether meaningful subgroups of self-injurious behaviors (SIBs) would emerge within a pool of first-year college students already deemed at elevated risk. Participants: First-year undergraduates (N = 1,068) recruited in 2015-2018 Fall terms.



METHODS: Past-year nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) frequency, past-year number of NSSI methods used, lifetime suicide attempt (SA) history, and recency of SA were included in a latent profile analysis.



RESULTS: Four subgroups emerged: low SIB (n = 558, 52%), high NSSI only (n = 182, 17%), high SIB (n = 141, 13%), and high SA only (n = 187, 18%). Students in the high SIB group reported higher levels of suicidal ideation at baseline and follow-up in comparison to all groups. Those in the high NSSI only or high SIB groups had relatively higher levels of NSSI at baseline and follow-up.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings highlight the amount of heterogeneity within a high-risk group, along with the importance of considering distal and proximal SIBs in university screening efforts. © 2023 Taylor & Francis Group, LLC.

