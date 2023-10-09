|
Wolitzky-Taylor K, Lebeau R, Arnaudova I, Barnes-Horowitz N, Gong-Guy E, Fears S, Congdon E, Freimer N, Craske M. JMIR Ment. Health 2023; 10.
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The global burden of anxiety and depression has created an urgent need for scalable approaches to increase access to evidence-based mental health care. The Screening and Treatment for Anxiety and Depression (STAND) system of care was developed to meet this need through the use of internet-connected devices for assessment and provision of treatment. STAND triages to level of care (monitoring only, digital therapy with coaches, digital therapy assisted by clinicians in training, and clinical care) and then continuously monitors symptoms to adapt level of care. Triaging and adaptation are based on symptom severity and suicide risk scores obtained from computerized adaptive testing administered remotely.
adult; human; student; mental health; suicide; female; male; university; psychotherapy; depression; CBT; anxiety; scoring system; telehealth; college; major clinical study; health care delivery; anxiety disorder; Article; university student; clinical effectiveness; feasibility study; open study; young adult; comparative effectiveness; student mental health; cognitive behavioral therapy; mHealth; preliminary data; eHealth; service delivery; computerized adaptive testing; patient triage; digital mental health; postsecondary; care model; care system; depression and anxiety severity score; depressive; model of care; online support; stratified models of care; system of care