Yanagawa Y, Fujita N, Ishikawa K. J. Emerg. Trauma Shock 2023; 16(2): 73-74.
(Copyright © 2023, INDO-US Emergency and Trauma Collaborative, Publisher Medknow Publications)
The high spatial and densitometric resolution of computed tomography (CT) means that it frequently reveals gas in tissues. CT often detects gas degeneration of the intervertebral disk as the vacuum phenomenon (VP).[1] The VP is observed at locations that experience traumatic impact; thus, an analysis of the VP may be useful for elucidating the mechanism of injury.[2] However, there have been no reports of the intracranial VP. We herein report the first case of pneumocephalus induced by traumatic VP.
adolescent; human; female; case report; rehabilitation; subdural hematoma; suicide attempt; vomiting; clinical article; sedation; automutilation; physical examination; coma; confusion; intensive care; restlessness; computer assisted tomography; antibiotic agent; endotracheal intubation; brain contusion; ego development; antibiotic therapy; neck pain; skull fracture; vertebra dislocation; epidural hematoma; medical history; intracranial hypertension; blood gas; open fracture; Letter; parietal lobe; cranioplasty; pneumocephalus; decompressive craniectomy; whole body CT; biochemical analysis; neurorehabilitation; cervical spine dislocation; intervertebral disk degeneration; sagittal suture; thoracic spine dislocation; traumatic vacuum phenomenon