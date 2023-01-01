Abstract

Background of the study: In the educational field, cyberbullying is a big concern. In contrast to traditional bullying, cyber bullying is anonymous and can happen anywhere, which is a huge issue for pre-university college students. Fatality of cyber bullying encounters a various academic and social issues. They range from dropping out of school, being absent, and failing leads to eating problems, abusing drugs, feeling hopeless, and even committing suicide. Thus assessing the knowledge regarding cyber bullying incidents among adolescents and preventing cyberbullying incidents through video-assisted cyber wellness programs. Hence an investigation was conducted to determine how effective of video-assisted cyber wellness program in prevention of cyberbullying incident among adolescents at selected pre-university colleges, Belagavi."



PURPOSE OF THE STUDY: 1.To appraise the understanding regarding cyber bullying incidents prior the video-assisted cyber wellness program among adolescents at selected Pre-University Colleges. 2. To estimate the effectiveness of intervention in the prevention of cyber bullying incidents among adolescents at selected Pre-University Colleges. 3. To relate the pretest level of knowledge regarding cyber bullying incidents among adolescents at selected Pre-University Colleges with selected socio demographic variables.

