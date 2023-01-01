|
Citation
Prema M, Sushma P, Manjunath S. J. ReAttach Therapy Develop. Diversit. 2023; 6(7): 503-510.
Abstract
Background of the study: In the educational field, cyberbullying is a big concern. In contrast to traditional bullying, cyber bullying is anonymous and can happen anywhere, which is a huge issue for pre-university college students. Fatality of cyber bullying encounters a various academic and social issues. They range from dropping out of school, being absent, and failing leads to eating problems, abusing drugs, feeling hopeless, and even committing suicide. Thus assessing the knowledge regarding cyber bullying incidents among adolescents and preventing cyberbullying incidents through video-assisted cyber wellness programs. Hence an investigation was conducted to determine how effective of video-assisted cyber wellness program in prevention of cyberbullying incident among adolescents at selected pre-university colleges, Belagavi."
Keywords
Psychology; Effectiveness; Assess; Cyber wellness; Cyberbullying incident; Pre-University Colleges; video-assisted