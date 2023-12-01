|
Purbarrar F, Khani S, Zeydi A, Cherati J. J. Educ. Health Promot. 2023; 12(1).
(Copyright © 2023, Medknow Publications)
BACKGROUND: Domestic violence has a significant effect on women's reproductive, physical, and mental health, and it is a significant threat to everyone's health, so that, it sometimes leads women to commit suicide. Although many of these women will refer to receive medical care due to domestic violence, few of them are identified by health care providers. The present study aimed to review the challenges of screening for domestic violence against women from the perspective of health professionals. MATERIALS AND METHOD: This study is a scoping review. The study was performed in five stages, which include (1) designing the research question, (2) searching and extracting research-related studies in national and international databases such as PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, Embase, Magiran, Scientific Information Database (SID), IranDoc and Google Scholar search engine, from inception to March 2021, (3) selecting related studies, (4) scheduling and summarizing data and information, and (5) reporting the results.
intimate partner violence; domestic violence; Attitude of health personnel; Health care provider