Deane A, Ellett L, Hayward M. Clin. Child Psychol. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/13591045231167969

unavailable

BACKGROUND: Hearing voices is a common experience in young people and can be associated with distress, self-harm, and an increased risk of attempting suicide. Many parents lack confidence in supporting young people who are distressed by voices. However, there are currently no evidence-based interventions to support the parents of young voice hearers.

METHOD: This was an uncontrolled study exploring the preliminary acceptability and outcomes of a psychoeducation workshop for the parents of young people experiencing distressing voices within a Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) in the UK's National Health Service.

RESULTS: A total of 21 parents consented to participate, 15 attended a workshop and 10 provided complete data sets. Five workshops were delivered across a seven-month period. Qualitative feedback was suggestive of acceptability and highlighted possible adaptations in relation to inclusivity, content focus and delivery format. Participants reported increased confidence and improved attitudes and beliefs towards voice hearing.

CONCLUSIONS: The findings from this study suggest that a psychoeducational workshop within a CAMHS context can be acceptable and helpful for parents of young people with distressing voice hearing experiences. Adaptations to the workshop are required to maximise inclusion, engagement, and outcomes. © The Author(s) 2023.


young people; psychoeducation; parents; hearing voices; auditory hallucinations

