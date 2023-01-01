SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Huecker M, Genova G, Shreffler J. Am. J. Lifestyle Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/15598276231178485

Abstract

Training and practicing physicians continue to experience burnout, poor job satisfaction / engagement, high stress, and even depression and suicide. With an understanding of effective and ineffective methods to improve wellness, our team aimed to collect publications with data on the effectiveness of physical activity interventions to address burnout and well-being in physicians. Comprehensive searches for articles related to the impact of exercise on physicians' well-being were undertaken in March 2022 in PubMed, PsycINFO, and EMBASE. Of 2496 records identified in the databases, the team screened 1,287 and finalized 12 papers for inclusion and review. This study reviews the overall positive benefits of physical activity and exercise interventions in physicians. Despite the wide-ranging utility of an exercise prescription and despite clear evidence that physicians' personal exercise habits affect their patient counseling about exercise, this review shows that (often overburdened) physicians have insufficient physical activity, and are rarely included in studies targeting exercise. Many of the included studies had small sample sizes, leaving possibilities for future research aiming to augment physician wellness. © Copyright 2023 The Author(s).


Language: en

Keywords

exercise; burnout; physical activity; physician wellness

