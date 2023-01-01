|
Passini JN, Oancea SC. Am. J. Lifestyle Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
INTRODUCTION: Frequent mental distress (FMD) is poor mental health for ≥14 days in the past month. Prevalence and risk for depression and suicide are higher among US veterans (USV) than US civilians (USC). Limited research has been done among USV regarding FMD. Anyone can experience mental distress without being clinically depressed--examining FMD more broadly captures health burden of poor mental state. This study's purpose was to examine the association between having a history of heart attack (HHHA) and FMD among USV vs USC.
BRFSS; military; veterans; civilians; frequent mental distress; heart attack