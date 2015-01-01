Abstract

Research studies confirm that individuals with chronic illnesses, such as Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), are at risk for developing multiple mental health conditions. In the Philippines, despite the alarming increase in HIV cases among young people, research investigating their mental health remains limited. Hence, this study was conducted to explore the mental health of Filipino youth living with HIV (YLHIV). A mixed-method approach was utilized, particularly the sequential explanatory research design. In the quantitative phase of the study, 50 Filipino YLHIV participated and 10 among them underwent the phenomenological interview format (qualitative phase). The results found that 72% of the participants had mild to severe depression and 44% reported thoughts of suicide. Further, three themes that characterized their mental health emerged from descriptive phenomenology, i.e., (a) disruptive thoughts, (b) depressive mood, and (c) deteriorative behavior. These findings may serve as a basis for government officials and other advocacy groups in developing mental health programs for YLHIV. Comprehensive and accessible mental health services for this population are highly recommended. © NAJP.

Language: en