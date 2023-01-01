Abstract

PURPOSE: The study aimed to classify patient safety accident and nursing malpractice types through a content analysis of litigation cases in which nurses were found guilty.



METHODS: Data on malpractice cases were collected from the official website of the Korean judiciary. This analysis was conducted in stages according to the systematic content analysis method. A total of 46 cases consisting of 14 criminal cases and 32 civil cases were selected for analysis, and classified based on the types of safety accident and nursing malpractice.



RESULTS: Eleven categories and 14 subcategories of accidents were extracted from 71 significant statements. The 11 categories of accidents consisted of falls, medication, burns, treatment, diet, medical equipment, delivery, exams, surgery, infection, and suicide. Five categories and 14 subcategories of nursing malpractice were extracted from 71 significant statements. The five categories of malpractice were as follows: failure to take affirmative action to prevent accidents, monitor, follow guidelines, use equipment properly, and reports.



CONCLUSION: These findings highlight the importance of nurses' independent roles as patients' safety managers. It can be used as primary data to develop organizational and educational support for nurses seeking to perform their professional roles in ensuring patient safety. © 2023 Korean Academy of Nursing Administration. All rights reserved.

Language: ko