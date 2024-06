Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim of this study was to explore the clinical relevance of linear measures of Wilson's disease (WD).



METHODS: Relative values of brain atrophy in 30 patients with WD and 30 healthy volunteers were measured and compared using a manual measurement method. Linear measurement indicators of brain atrophy in patients with and without mental disorders were also compared. In addition, correlations of patients' age, disease duration, and Unified Wilson's Disease Rating Scale (UWDRS) scores with brain atrophy indicators were determined.



RESULTS: The results showed that the e-value, Huckman number, Evans index, and lateral ventricular body index were higher in the WD group compared with the control group. The age of patients with WD was negatively correlated with the k-value and significantly positively correlated with the brainstem index. WD duration was prominently positively correlated with the d-value and negatively correlated with the j-value. In addition, neurological function scores were significantly positively correlated with the c-value, e-value, caudate nucleus index, Huckman number, Evans index, and lateral ventricular body index. By contrast, patients with psychiatric symptoms had a higher a-value and fourth ventricular index than those without psychiatric symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Therefore, it can be concluded that patients with WD and those with psychiatric symptoms have more severe brain atrophy compared to normal subjects. The patient's age, disease duration, and neurological function scores were positively correlated with the severity of brain atrophy. Copyright © 2023 Wang, Xuan, Zhao, Li, Li and Hu.

