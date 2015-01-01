Abstract

The study aimed at investigating the impact of an innovative Wake Vortex Alert (WVA) avionics on pilots' operation and mental states, intending to improve aviation safety by mitigating the risks associated with wake vortex encounters (WVEs). Wake vortices, generated by jet aircraft, pose a significant hazard to trailing or crossing aircrafts. Despite existing separation rules, incidents involving WVEs continue to occur, especially affecting smaller aircrafts like business jets, resulting in aircraft upsets and occasional cabin injuries. To address these challenges, the study focused on developing and validating an alert system that can be presented to air traffic controllers, enabling them to warn flight crews. This empowers the flight crews to either avoid the wake vortex or secure the cabin to prevent injuries. The research employed a multidimensional approach including an analysis of human performance and human factors (HF) issues to determine the potential impact of the alert on pilots' roles, tasks, and mental states. It also utilizes Human Assurance Levels (HALs) to evaluate the necessary human factors support based on the safety criticality of the new system. Realistic flight simulations were conducted to collect data of pilots' behavioural, subjective and neurophysiological responses during WVEs. The data allowed for an objective evaluation of the WVA impact on pilots' operation, behaviour and mental states (mental workload, stress levels and arousal). In particular, the results highlighted the effectiveness of the alert system in facilitating pilots' preparation, awareness and crew resource management (CRM). The results also highlighted the importance of avionics able to enhance aviation safety and reducing risks associated with wake vortex encounters. In particular, we demonstrated how providing timely information and improving situational awareness, the WVA will minimize the occurrence of WVEs and contribute to safer aviation operations.

