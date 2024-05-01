Abstract

INTRODUCTION: There is a paucity of data on the effect of preinjury substance (alcohol, drugs) abuse on the risk of delirium in patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI). This study aimed to assess the incidence of delirium among patients with blunt TBI in association with different substances.



METHODS: We analyzed the 2020 American College of Surgeons-Trauma Quality Improvement Program. We included all adult (≥18 y) patients with blunt TBI who had a recorded substance (drugs and alcohol) screening. Our primary outcome was the incidence of delirium.



RESULTS: A total of 72,901 blunt TBI patients were identified. The mean (standard deviation) age was 56 (20) years and 68.0% were males. The median (interquartile range) injury severity score was 17 (10-25). Among the study population, 23.1% tested positive for drugs (Stimulants: 3.0%; Depressants: 2.9%, hallucinogens: 5.1%, Cannabinoids: 13.4%, TCAs: 0.1%), and 22.8% tested positive for Alcohol. Overall, 1856 (2.5%) experienced delirium. On univariate analysis, patients who developed delirium were more likely to have positive drug screening results. On multivariable regression analyses, positive screen tests for isolated stimulants (adjusted odds ratio [aOR]: 1.340, P = 0.018), tricyclic antidepressants (aOR: 3.107, P = 0.019), and cannabinoids (aOR: 1.326, P ≤ 0.001) were independently associated with higher odds of developing delirium.



CONCLUSIONS: Nearly one-fourth of adult patients with blunt TBI had an initial positive substance screening test. Patients with positive results for isolated stimulants, tricyclic antidepressants, and cannabinoids were at a higher risk of developing delirium, whereas this association was not evident with other drugs and alcohol-positive tests. These findings emphasize the need for early drug screening in TBI patients and close monitoring of patients with positive screening tests.

