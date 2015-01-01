|
Ben-Ezra M, Mor-Ben-Ishai S, Hamama-Raz Y, Bachem R, Leshem E, Levin Y. Psychiatry Res. 2024; 339: e116051.
Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing
38909411
The ongoing Ukraine-Russia war triggered significant mental health consequences, particularly posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and complex PTSD (CPTSD). A population study with 1895 Ukrainians explored the association between negative war-related beliefs and risk for PTSD and CPTSD. Negative war-related beliefs were shown to be significantly linked to increased risks for PTSD and more so for CPTSD. Interventions that address negative war-related beliefs could mitigate the mental health impact of war.
