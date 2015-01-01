|
Citation
McLeod K, Owens L, Williamson F, Faulkner B, McLanders M. Rural remote health 2024; 24(2): e8851.
DOI
PMID
38909986
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Effective trauma care requires the rapid management of injuries. Rural and remote areas face inequity in trauma care due to time, distance and resource constraints, and experience higher morbidity and mortality rates than urban settings. A training needs analysis (TNA) conducted with stakeholders across Queensland, Australia, revealed a lack of contextual, accessible and interprofessional trauma education for clinicians. The Clinical Skills Development Service and Jamieson Trauma Institute developed the Queensland Trauma Education (QTE) program to address these concerns. QTE comprises a face-to-face training course and open access to online training resources created and reviewed by trauma experts. QTE also supports local training through a statewide simulation network and free access to simulation training equipment. The aim of this article is to review the QTE program and assess the benefits to clinicians in both the delivery of education and the provision of trauma care.
Keywords
Humans; Australia; trauma; training; simulation; Program Evaluation; Queensland; Clinical Competence; *Simulation Training/organization & administration; interprofessional; Rural Health Services/organization & administration; Traumatology/education; Wounds and Injuries/therapy