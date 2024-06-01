SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Oddo ER, Hink AB, Andrews AL. Acad. Pediatr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Academic Pediatric Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.acap.2024.06.009

PMID

38914222

Abstract

Youth with a nonfatal firearm injury have worse mental health outcomes compared to those in a motor vehicle collision and the general population. They also have high rates of mental healthcare utilization post-injury, although disparities in utilization occur.


Language: en

Keywords

injury prevention; mental healthcare; Firearm; advocacy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print