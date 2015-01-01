SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Zaffar D, Rivera E, Schwartz S, Ali O, Greenwald BD. ACG Case Rep. J. 2024; 11(6): e01406.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American College of Gastroenterology)

DOI

10.14309/crj.0000000000001406

PMID

38912376

PMCID

PMC11191889

Abstract

Ischemic colitis (IC) should be considered as a cause for gastrointestinal symptoms in patients with recent vigorous physical activity. Vasoconstriction driven by increased sympathetic tone during exercise is believed to mediate exercise-induced IC. In this report, a 21-year-old man with no medical history developed self-resolving, sudden-onset hematochezia and abdominal pain after playing in a collegiate soccer match for 90 minutes. Colonoscopy with biopsy showed changes consistent with IC. He improved without further treatment. In most cases, exercise-induced IC resolves completely with supportive care and correction of hypovolemia. Careful monitoring is appropriate before pursuing further evaluation.


Language: en

Keywords

physical activity; gastrointestinal bleeding; Ischemic colitis; sports

