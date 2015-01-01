|
Ayyashi N, Alshowkan A, Shdaifat E. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1676.
38914969
BACKGROUND: Psychosocial hazards in the workplace were identified as a considerable risk to employee mental health as well as their general well-being. Few studies were found to examine its relationship with work engagement and mental health. Thus, this study examines the relationships between psychosocial factors, work engagement, and mental health within the faculty in Saudi Arabia using structural equation modeling.
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Surveys and Questionnaires; Mental health; Structural equation modeling; Saudi Arabia; Psychosocial factors; Faculty; *Faculty/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Latent Class Analysis; *Mental Health/statistics & numerical data; *Work Engagement; Burnout, Professional/psychology/epidemiology; Saudi Arabia/epidemiology; Work engagement