Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are common in the elderly and can lead to adverse consequences, like injuries, hospitalization, disability even mortality. Successful ageing emerged in sight to assess physical, psychological and social status of older adults. This study is conducted to explore the association between them in a large Indian community-dwelling population.



METHODS: Data were based on the wave 1 survey of the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI). People aged 60 and above with complete information were included. The elderly met five standards including absence of chronic diseases, freedom from disability, high cognitive ability, free from depressive symptoms and active social engagement, were classified into successful agers. The assessment of falls, fall-related injuries and multiple falls depended on interview. Multivariate logistic regression was conducted to find the associations between falls, fall-injury, multiple falls and successful ageing after adjusting both socio-demographic and biological covariates. The log-likelihood ratio test was calculated interactions in subgroups.



RESULTS: 31,345 participants in LASI were finally included in our study. Of them, 20.25% reported fall, and 25% were classified into successful agers. After full adjustment, successful ageing was negatively associated with falls (OR 0.70; 95%CI 0.65-0.76) and multiple falls (OR 0.70; 95%CI 0.63-0.78). And the association did not show the significance in older adults with fall-related injuries (OR 0.86; 95%CI 0.72-1.04).



CONCLUSIONS: Successful ageing was negatively associated with falls and multiple falls, but not fall-related injuries in older people in India. Future studies are demanded to explore the causal relationship and to reveal the underlying mechanism.

