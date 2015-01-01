|
Citation
|
Tambini Stollwerck EA, Rollmann I, Friederich HC, Nikendei C. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1685.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38914998
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Human trafficking is a human rights violation and urgent public health challenge. It involves the exploitation of a person by means of force, intimidation or deceit and causes severe health risks. Though it occurs all over the world, its true extent is still unknown. Refugees are especially vulnerable to human trafficking due to language barriers and difficult living conditions. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to estimate the prevalence and design a screening tool to identify survivors of all forms of human trafficking among refugees in a German state registration and reception centre.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Adolescent; Young Adult; Prevalence; Surveys and Questionnaires; Refugees; Human trafficking; Exploitation; *Human Trafficking/statistics & numerical data; *Refugees/statistics & numerical data; Germany/epidemiology; Identification; Mass Screening/methods; Modern slavery; Screening tool