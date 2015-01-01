|
Yu Z, Zhu X, Li Y. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1689.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38915039
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Prior work suggests that problematic short video use was associated with adverse psychological, physiological, and educational outcomes. With the prevailing of short video platforms, the potential relationships between this problematic behavior and suicidal ideation and self-injurious behaviors have yet to be thoroughly examined. Besides, considering the potential dual nature of problematic short video use, particularly its positive aspects, a potential mechanism may exist linking such problematic behavior to SI and SIBs, ultimately driving individuals towards extreme outcomes. Nevertheless, such mediation paths have not been rigorously examined. Thus, the current study aimed to investigate their relationships and delve into the underlying mechanism, specifically identifying potential mediators between sleep disturbance and depression.
