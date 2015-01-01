SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

D'Amico MJ, Hagerty JA. Can. J. Urol. 2024; 31(3): 11908-11910.

(Copyright © 2024, CJU Communications)

38912946

Urethral injuries are rare among the pediatric population, and the majority occur after trauma. This is the case of an eight-year-old female with complete proximal urethral disruption and ruptured bladder neck without pelvic fracture after a motor vehicle crash. After the accident, her bladder neck was reapproximated and a suprapubic tube was placed. Three months later, she underwent reconstruction for a bladder neck closure and appendicovesicostomy. In managing these patients, focus should first be directed at achieving a safe means of urinary drainage, and next to repair the lower urinary tract to maximize continence and minimize complications.


Humans; Child; Female; trauma; *Accidents, Traffic; *Urethra/injuries/surgery; appendicovesicostomy; bladder neck; Fractures, Bone/surgery; Pelvic Bones/injuries; Rupture/surgery; Urinary Bladder/injuries

