Abstract

Despite lower rates and intensity of smoking, Black men experience a higher incidence of lung cancer compared to White men. The racial disparity in lung cancer is particularly pronounced in Chicago, a highly segregated urban city. Neighborhood conditions, particularly social stress, may play a role in lung tumorigenesis. Preliminary studies indicate that Black men residing in neighborhoods with higher rates of violent crime have significantly higher levels of hair cortisol, an indicator of stress response. To examine the relationship between social stress exposure and gene expression in lung tumors, we investigated glucocorticoid receptor (GR) binding in 15 lung tumor samples in relation to GR target gene expression levels and zip code level residential violent crime rates. Spatial transcriptomics and a version of ChIP-sequencing known as CUT & RUN were used. Heatmap of genes, pathway analysis, and motif analysis were conducted at the statistical significance of p<0.05. GR recruitment to chromatin was correlated with zip code level residential violent crime rate and overall GR binding increased with higher violent crime rates. Our findings suggest that exposure to residential violent crime may influence tumor biology via reprogramming GR recruitment. Prioritizing lung cancer screening in neighborhoods with increased social stress, such as high levels of violent crime, may reduce racial disparities in lung cancer.

