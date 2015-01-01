Abstract

PURPOSE: This study examines the diagnostic accuracy of brain perfusion SPECT for mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI).



PATIENTS AND METHODS: A systematic review and meta-analysis was performed according to PRISMA guidelines (PROSPERO: CRD42023484636). Five databases were searched for studies evaluating brain perfusion SPECT in adult patients with mTBI (GCS 13-15). Study quality was assessed using a modified QUADAS-2 tool. A meta-analysis was performed to pool proportions of hypoperfusion abnormalities across brain lobes.



RESULTS: Of 4735 records, 22 studies (5 longitudinal [40% high quality], 17 cross-sectional [24% high quality]) were included totaling 800 patients (mean age, 37.4 ± 12.6 years; 36.4% female). Meta-analysis of proportions indicated that the frontal lobe most frequently showed hypoperfusion on brain perfusion SPECT (pooled proportion 40.1% [95% confidence interval, 31.2% to 49.8%], 99/254, I2 = 54.5%), followed by the temporal lobe (26.1% [95% confidence interval, 19.9% to 33.6%], 68/254, I2 = 30.7%). Several studies found that hypoperfusion abnormalities were associated with neuropsychological findings. Also, brain perfusion SPECT could detect abnormalities not seen on MRI. Abnormalities in perfusion on brain perfusion SPECT may be more readily detected with a quantitative assessment compared with a visual assessment alone, although there appears to be no consensus on the optimal method for image interpretation. Evidence evaluating the sensitivity and specificity of brain perfusion SPECT for mTBI was limited. Using the GRADE framework, the evidence was rated as low.



CONCLUSIONS: Although perfusion abnormalities can be seen in patients with mTBI, commonly in the frontal and temporal lobes, the findings are nonspecific and may derive from various factors. Ultimately, brain perfusion SPECT provides additional information for mTBI, but the final added value for the detection of mTBI is unknown.

