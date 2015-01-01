|
Vodovar D, Le Visage L, Caré W, Langrand J, Laborde-Casterot H. Clin. Toxicol. (Phila) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
PMID
38912890
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: In 2023, two fatalities attributed to the ingestion of uncooked morels (Morchella spp.) were reported in the United States; both patients developed severe gastrointestinal symptoms. Morel-induced gastrointestinal toxicity is well recognized, but no deaths had been reported until 2023, suggesting a potential shift in the severity of morel poisoning.
Language: en
Keywords
Ascomycota; foodborne diseases; gastrointestinal symptoms; morel mushrooms; mushroom poisoning; poison centres