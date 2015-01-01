Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violent deaths, including suicides and homicides, pose a significant public health challenge in the United States. Understanding the trends and identifying associated risk factors is crucial for targeted intervention strategies.



AIM: To examine the trends in suicides and homicides over the past two decades and identify demographic and contextual predictors using the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Web-based Injury Statistics Query and Reporting System online database.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis of mortality records from 2000 to 2020 was conducted, utilizing multivariate regression analyses. Covariates included age, race, sex, education, mental health conditions, and time period. Age-adjusted rates were employed to assess trends.



RESULTS: Over the 20 years, there was an upward trajectory in suicide rates, increasing from approximately 10/100,000 to over 14/100,000 individuals, which is a notable increase among American Indians (100.8% increase) and individuals aged 25 years and younger (45.3% increase). Homicide rates, while relatively stable, exhibited a significant increase in 2019-2020, with African Americans consistently having the highest rates and a significant increase among American Indians (73.2% increase). In the multivariate regression analysis, Individuals with advanced education (OR= 1.74, 95% CI= 1.70 - 1.78), depression (OR = 13.47, 95% CI = 13.04 - 13.91), and bipolar disorder (OR = 2.65, 95% CI = 2.44 - 2.88) had higher odds of suicide. Risk factors for homicide include African Americans (OR = 4.15, 95% CI = 4.08 - 4.23), Latinx (OR = 2.31, 95% CI = 2.26 - 2.37), people aged 25 years and younger, and those with lower educational attainment.



CONCLUSION: This study highlights the changing demographic pattern in suicides and homicides in the United States and the need for targeted public health responses. Means restriction, universal suicide screening, addressing mental health stigma, and implementing broad interventions that modify societal attitudes toward suicide and homicides are essential components of a comprehensive strategy.

Language: en