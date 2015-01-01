SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Meadows JW, Shayesteh N, Crandall E, Watkins SA. Cureus 2024; 16(5): e60943.

(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.60943

38910721

PMC11193545

Loxosceles is an arachnid genus comprising several species in the United States, popularly known as brown recluse spiders. The venom is cytotoxic, complex, and has a mixture of many proteins, some of which function as proteases. Envenomation can cause necrotic skin lesions that may become extensive and take many months to heal. Even more rarely, venom may cause systemic effects, leading to widespread hemolysis, coagulopathy, and death. These symptoms typically occur rapidly within 24-48 hours following the bite. We describe a rare case of a 44-year-old male with fatal systemic loxoscelism with orbital compartment syndrome requiring emergent lateral canthotomy and cantholysis.


poison center; brown recluse spider bite; lateral canthotomy; loxoscelism; orbital compartment

