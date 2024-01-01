|
Citation
Li L, Degirmencioglu K, Lunkenheimer E. Dev. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
38913757
Abstract
This study sought to advance our understanding of how observed child self-regulation, parenting, and their interaction were associated with children's dynamic physiological stress reactivity indexed by respiratory sinus arrhythmia (RSA) reactivity trajectories. Participants were 85 three-year-old children (54% female) and their mothers oversampled for lower income, higher stressful life events, and higher child maltreatment risk. Child behavioral regulation, assessed as compliance and noncompliance, and maternal supportive parenting were observed during a challenging dyadic puzzle task.
