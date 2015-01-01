Abstract

PURPOSE: To identify the factors associated with the fear of falling (FOF) and fall-related injuries (FRI) among full-time wheelchair and motorized mobility scooter (WC/S) users with various health conditions.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study included participants (≥18 years old) who used WC/S for at least one year for ≥ 75% of mobility and had a history of ≥ 1 fall in the past three years. Logistic regression models identified factors associated with FOF (yes/no) and FRI (yes/no) during the past year. Data on demographics, prior falls, mental health, environmental accessibility, and WC/S usage were used as independent variables.



RESULTS: Among 156 participants, 96% reported at least one fall within the past year, among whom 94.6% reported FOF, and 74% reported FRI within the same period. FOF was associated with fall incidence in the past year (OR = 17.75, p = 0.001). FRI was associated with higher levels of anxiety (OR = 1.15, p = 0.003) and fewer hours of WC/S use per week (OR = 0.98, p = 0.012).



CONCLUSION: This study highlights the high prevalence of FOF and FRI among WC/S users who had falls. The findings emphasized the relation between prior fall experiences and FOF and underscored the significance of addressing anxiety symptoms and WC/S usage in relation to FRI.

