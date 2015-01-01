Abstract

Based on multimodal measurement methods of NASA task load index (NASA-TLX), task performance, surface electromyography (sEMG), heart rate (HR), and functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS), this study conducted experimental measurements and analyses under 16 different load levels of physical fatigue and mental fatigue combination conditions. This study observed the interaction between physical fatigue and mental fatigue at different levels, and at the subjective level, the effect of physical fatigue on mental fatigue was greater than that of mental fatigue on physical fatigue. Secondly, the results of fNIRS analysis showed that the premotor cortex is affected by physical fatigue, and the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex is affected by mental fatigue. Finally, this study constructed a fatigue classification model with an accuracy of 95.3%, which takes multimodal physiological data as input and 16 fatigue states as output. The research results will provide a basis for fatigue analysis, evaluation, and improvement in complex working situations.

Language: en