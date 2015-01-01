|
Abdollahpour Ranjbar H, Bakhshesh-Boroujeni M, Farajpour-Niri S, Hekmati I, Habibi Asgarabad M, Eskin M. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1301695.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
38911702
BACKGROUND: Studies have shown that psychological factors, notably interpersonal needs and emotion regulation, play a significant role in suicidal behavior. Interpersonal needs are significant contextual components that affect emotion regulation and contribute to a wide range of dysfunctional behaviors, such as suicidal behavior. It has been postulated that emotion regulation mediates the associations between proximal and distal risk factors of suicidal behavior.
suicidal behavior; structural equation modeling; emotion; cognitive emotion regulation strategies; interpersonal needs