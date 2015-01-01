|
Citation
|
Ashkenazi T, Goldzweig G, Vrij A, Leal S. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1399985.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38911958
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
The current study examined the validity of the forced choice test (FCT) in a forensic scenario when used to detect concealment of semantic memory (SM-FCT). We also compared the SM-FCT validity to the FCT validity in the more commonly investigated episodic memory scenario (EM-FCT). In simulating a scenario of investigating suspected members of a terror organization, 277 students were asked to deceptively deny being enrolled in a college in which they do actually study.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
concealed knowledge detection; criminal investigations; deception detection; forced choice test; intelligence investigations; semantic memory; terror organization