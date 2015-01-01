Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traffic accidents on the road is an accident is a terrible accident that causes death, injury, and property damage. However, limited studies were addressed to investigate the prevalence of traffic accidents on the road and the contributing factors among drivers that help in developing strategies to cop-up the incidence within the research domain in Ethiopia, particularly in the study area.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to assess the prevalence of road traffic accidents and the contributing factors among drivers of public transportation in Mizan Aman town, Ethiopia.



METHODS: A community-based cross-sectional survey was employed among 376 drivers of public transportation. Every research subject was selected by using a simple random sampling technique. Semi-structured and open-ended questionnaires which comprised demographic characteristics, risky personal behaviors and lifestyles, driver's factors, vehicle condition, and environmental conditions were used to gather data. And then after, data was collected through interviewer-administered using KoBo Collect tools. Completed data were edited and cleaned in the Kobo collect toolbox and then exported for additional analysis to a statistical tool for social science statistics version 26. The descriptive statistics were displayed as figures, tables, and texts. Binary logistic regression was analyzed to identify the contributing factors. Statistically significant was decided with a p-value of ≤ 0.05.



RESULTS: The results showed that the prevalence of road traffic accidents among drivers of public transportation in Mizan Aman town was 17%. The study identified factors influencing traffic accidents on the roads including marital status (being single), employee condition (permanent), monthly income (1001-2500 Ethiopia Birr), alcohol use, vehicle maintenance (not), road type (non-asphalt), and weather conditions (being windy).



CONCLUSION: The overall prevalence of road traffic accidents among drivers of public transportation in Mizan Aman town was relatively low. Despite this, sociodemographic characteristics, driver factors, vehicle conditions, and environmental conditions [road type and weather conditions] were the predicting factors of traffic accidents in town. Therefore, reduction strategies should be the highest priority duty for concerned bodies like Mizan Aman town road and transport office, Bench Sheko zone transport and logistics office, and Southwest Ethiopia People Regional State (SWEPRS) transport bureau in the study area.

