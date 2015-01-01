|
Citation
|
Corboz J, Dartnall E, Brown C, Fulu E, Gordon S, Tomlinson M. Health Res. Policy Syst. 2024; 22(1): e71.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38914999
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Despite a large growth in evidence on violence against women (VAW) over the last 25 years, VAW persists, as do gaps in the field's knowledge of how to prevent and respond to it. To ensure that research on VAW in low- and middle-income countries (LIMCs) is addressing the most significant gaps in knowledge, and to prioritise evidence needs to reduce VAW and better support victims/survivors, the Sexual Violence Research Initiative (SVRI) and Equality Institute (EQI) led a process of developing a global shared research agenda (GSRA) on VAW in LMICs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Research; Female; Intimate partner violence; Global Health; *Developing Countries; CHNRI method; Gender-Based Violence/prevention & control; Research agenda; Research priority setting; Sex Offenses/prevention & control; Violence against women; Violence prevention interventions; Violence response interventions; Violence/prevention & control