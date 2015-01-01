|
Shields W, Kenney A, Shiang E, Malizia R, Billie H. Inj. Epidemiol. 2024; 11(1): e27.
38915110
BACKGROUND: Unintentional injuries disproportionately impact American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) populations. Developing effective and culturally tailored data collection and intervention programs requires an understanding of past prevention efforts in AI/AN communities, but limited peer-reviewed literature on the topic is available. This scoping review aims to summarize efforts that have been published in the Primary Care Provider newsletter, a source of gray literature available through the Indian Health Service.
Wounds and injuries; Primary prevention; American Indian or Alaska Native; Health status disparities; Public health practice