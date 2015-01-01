Abstract

Teacher-student sexual misconduct is a serious instance of child sexual abuse that impacts an estimated 10% of students. We tested whether two effects seen in research about these types of cases replicated across online American adult and undergraduate samples: (1) sympathy toward younger students who experience sexual abuse compared to older students and (2) leniency in cases of female teachers engaging with male students compared to other gender dyads. Participants (N = 525) reviewed a mock teacher-student sexual encounter and then answered questions about their views and case-related outcomes. Student age emerged as the most influential factor across all our variables of interest, where cases with younger students were viewed as more egregious than those involving older students. Incidents involving boys who experienced abuse were perceived as more "normal" than those involving girls. We found some support for the idea that there is leniency toward women teachers, but limited support for a female teacher-male student leniency effect. While these cases were viewed to be more normal and acceptable than other gender dyads, there were no effects on the other dependent variables. Sample type effects were also minimal, as our adult sample viewed the teachers involved to be more responsible and student complainants as more credible versus the undergraduate sample.

