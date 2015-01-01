Abstract

When trafficked patients are identified in the healthcare setting, clinical forensic examiners, including sexual assault nurse examiners (SANEs), may be consulted to provide medical care and to collect forensic evidence. However, using a standard sexual assault protocol and documentation form may not completely identify or address the unique needs of these patients. Our SANE program sought to improve the healthcare approach to trafficked patients by developing a trafficking-specific documentation flowsheet. The goal of this quality improvement project was to guide a clinical forensic examiner through a comprehensive examination while addressing specific patient needs and optimizing trauma-informed service delivery. We gathered several local multidisciplinary human trafficking specialists together to provide expert recommendations and feedback during the creation process. Both paper and electronic forms of the flowsheet were designed. SANEs completed the flowsheet on 22 patient encounters and filled out a utilization review survey describing their experience. Feedback data collected through the utilization review process guided further modifications to the flowsheet, which were then implemented into clinical practice guidelines. We found that engaging multidisciplinary specialists and community partners both enhanced the effectiveness of the flowsheet and supported the learning needs of our SANEs. We recommend that clinical forensic programs that wish to develop a similar flowsheet collaborate with local professional agencies to meet the unique needs of the populations within their catchment area and use examiner feedback to maximize the usefulness of the flowsheet.

