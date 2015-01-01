Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Dislocations of the knee joint represent very rare injuries in the literature, accounting for less than 0.02% of all musculoskeletal injuries.



CASE REPORT: This report describes a patient suffered a knee joint dislocation of the knee joint caused by a low impact injury following a stumbling trauma during volunteer of a sport competition. Anterior knee joint dislocation with incipient compartment syndrome was clinically prognosed. Vascular and nerve injuries were radiologically examined. Taken together the injury was classified as Schenck type IV CN, and surgical management of the current knowledge was pursued. A satisfying range of motion was examined during surgery next to solid vascular und nerve conditions post-surgery.



CONCLUSION: In case of severe knee joint dislocations, the current standard of a closed reduction with subsequent diagnostic is recommended. Compartment syndrome, nerve, and vascular tears indicate emergency surgery.

