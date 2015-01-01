|
Rhoades H, Petry L, Schrager SM, Goldbach J. J. Soc. Distress Homeless 2024; 33(1): 186-197.
(Copyright © 2024, Psycke-Logo Press)
38911355
BACKGROUND: Sexual minority youth are at more than twice the risk of experiencing homelessness than their peers and both sexual minority youth and youth experiencing homelessness have disproportionate risk for mental health disorder symptoms. Couch-surfing is a common form of homelessness experienced by youth, but research on the relationship between couch-surfing and mental health outcomes, especially among sexual minority adolescents (SMA), is limited.
Language: en
mental health; homelessness; couch-surfing; sexual minority adolescents