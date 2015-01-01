Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual minority youth are at more than twice the risk of experiencing homelessness than their peers and both sexual minority youth and youth experiencing homelessness have disproportionate risk for mental health disorder symptoms. Couch-surfing is a common form of homelessness experienced by youth, but research on the relationship between couch-surfing and mental health outcomes, especially among sexual minority adolescents (SMA), is limited.



METHODS: Utilizing a sample of 2,558 SMA (14-17 years old) recruited via social media and respondent-driven sampling, this study explores the relationship between different forms of homelessness (exclusive couch-surfing vs. multiple types of homelessness) and symptoms of depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempt.



RESULTS: Nearly 21% of participants experienced any homelessness in their lifetime, with 14% reporting exclusive couch-surfing. All forms of homelessness were associated with large increases in symptoms of anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation and suicide attempt.



CONCLUSION: Homelessness - primarily couch-surfing - is a common experience for SMA in this sample. All forms of homelessness - including exclusive couch-surfing - were associated with large increases in depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempt, emphasizing the importance of services that are available to couch-surfing young people and responsive to the needs of sexual minority adolescents.

