|
Citation
|
Habek D. Med. Leg. J. 2024; 92(2): 103-104.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Medico-Legal Society, Publisher SAGE Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38912699
|
Abstract
|
Genital injuries from sexual intercourse in late postmenopause (senium) are rare in clinical practice and may result from sexual abuse. I present a medically and judicially completed case as a contribution to forensic gynaecological literature where an 82-year-old women suffered extensive and life-threatening injury (complete posterior colporrhexis with intestinal evisceration) when she was raped (20 years ago) by a young perpetrator.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Aged, 80 and over; Sexual abuse; Rape; *Postmenopause; colporrhexis; postmenopausal women; Vagina/injuries