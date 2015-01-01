Abstract

Genital injuries from sexual intercourse in late postmenopause (senium) are rare in clinical practice and may result from sexual abuse. I present a medically and judicially completed case as a contribution to forensic gynaecological literature where an 82-year-old women suffered extensive and life-threatening injury (complete posterior colporrhexis with intestinal evisceration) when she was raped (20 years ago) by a young perpetrator.

