SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Habek D. Med. Leg. J. 2024; 92(2): 103-104.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Medico-Legal Society, Publisher SAGE Publications)

DOI

10.1177/00258172231200789

PMID

38912699

Abstract

Genital injuries from sexual intercourse in late postmenopause (senium) are rare in clinical practice and may result from sexual abuse. I present a medically and judicially completed case as a contribution to forensic gynaecological literature where an 82-year-old women suffered extensive and life-threatening injury (complete posterior colporrhexis with intestinal evisceration) when she was raped (20 years ago) by a young perpetrator.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Female; Aged, 80 and over; Sexual abuse; Rape; *Postmenopause; colporrhexis; postmenopausal women; Vagina/injuries

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print