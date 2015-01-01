|
Citation
Huang PC, Lin CY, Huang RY, Chen JS, Potenza MN, Strong C, Wang HW, Griffiths MD, Chen CY, Ko NY, Shieh SJ. Med. Sci. Monit. 2024; 30: e944932.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Medical Science International)
DOI
PMID
38910318
Abstract
BACKGROUND Clinical training for allied health trainees (AHTs) and postgraduate-year (PGY) doctors needed to go online during the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which may have caused academic stress and consequent outcomes among this cohort. MATERIAL AND METHODS To evaluate academic-related stress, clinical confidence, psychological distress, and insomnia, an online survey-based study was conducted among Taiwanese AHTs and PGY doctors between July and December, 2022, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey included the 21-item Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scale (DASS-21), the Insomnia Severity Index (ISI), and self-designed questions. It was distributed using convenience sampling and snowball sampling and was completed by 522 participants.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Surveys and Questionnaires; SARS-CoV-2; Pandemics; *Suicidal Ideation; *Stress, Psychological/psychology; *COVID-19/psychology/epidemiology; *Sleep Initiation and Maintenance Disorders/psychology/epidemiology; Anxiety/psychology; Depression/psychology; Medical Staff, Hospital/psychology; Taiwan/epidemiology