|
Citation
|
Gardner J, Caley L, Poche M, Trammell S. Nursing 2024; 54(7): 16-23.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Springhouse)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38913921
|
Abstract
|
This article concisely overviews heat-related illnesses, emphasizing their significant impact on public health. It explores the pathophysiology of conditions ranging from mild heat cramps to life-threatening heat stroke, highlighting key heat transfer mechanisms and the importance of environmental factors. Differential diagnosis considerations, prevention strategies, and nursing implications are discussed, underscoring the need for prompt recognition and intervention in managing these conditions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Diagnosis, Differential; *Heat Stress Disorders/nursing/physiopathology; Heat Stroke/nursing/physiopathology/diagnosis; Hot Temperature/adverse effects/therapeutic use