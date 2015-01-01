SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Gardner J, Caley L, Poche M, Trammell S. Nursing 2024; 54(7): 16-23.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Springhouse)

DOI

10.1097/NSG.0000000000000029

PMID

38913921

Abstract

This article concisely overviews heat-related illnesses, emphasizing their significant impact on public health. It explores the pathophysiology of conditions ranging from mild heat cramps to life-threatening heat stroke, highlighting key heat transfer mechanisms and the importance of environmental factors. Differential diagnosis considerations, prevention strategies, and nursing implications are discussed, underscoring the need for prompt recognition and intervention in managing these conditions.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Diagnosis, Differential; *Heat Stress Disorders/nursing/physiopathology; Heat Stroke/nursing/physiopathology/diagnosis; Hot Temperature/adverse effects/therapeutic use

