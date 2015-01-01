|
Lareau SA, Haines C, Sotelo M, Davis CA. Nursing 2024; 54(7): 26-32.
38913923
Abstract
|
Drowning is the process of respiratory impairment from immersion or submersion in a liquid. Worldwide, approximately 360,000 deaths annually can be attributed to drowning. Morbidity and mortality are a result of hypoxia, so the focus during resuscitation should be on airway management and optimizing oxygenation. This article describes several drowning scenarios and discusses appropriate response and treatment algorithms.
Humans; Terminology as Topic; Algorithms; *Drowning; Airway Management/methods